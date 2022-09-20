Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Edison International comprises 1.9% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Edison International by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,473,000 after buying an additional 9,800,598 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Edison International by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $265,494,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,974,000 after buying an additional 1,780,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.70. 98,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.17. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

