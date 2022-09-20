Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $459,000 Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BRO stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.44. 35,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,862. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.