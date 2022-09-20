Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

ONEOK Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.69. 110,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.46. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.