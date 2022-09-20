Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $910,000 Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 29.5% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 136,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.00. 165,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,880. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.86.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

