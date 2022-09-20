Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,786 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.75. The stock had a trading volume of 71,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.40. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

