Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 361 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,656,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,069,000 after acquiring an additional 387,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $189,152,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $232,613,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CF Industries Price Performance

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,295. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.83 and a one year high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

