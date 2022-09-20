Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 627 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE traded down $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $94.90. The stock had a trading volume of 174,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,923. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.23 and a 200-day moving average of $108.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

