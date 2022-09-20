Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 66 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.
STERIS Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of STE traded down $7.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,756. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $187.97 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.
STERIS Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
