Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 66 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of STE traded down $7.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,756. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $187.97 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.78.

STERIS Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.