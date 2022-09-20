Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.50. 26,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,899. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.32. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

