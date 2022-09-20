Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Duke Realty by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 16.3% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 669,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,795,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 27.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Duke Realty by 6.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 303,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 18,365 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 11.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Edward Jones downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Realty Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,598.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,598.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRE stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $52.59. The stock had a trading volume of 99,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.94.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The company had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

