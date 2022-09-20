Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Comerica accounts for 2.2% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Comerica worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Comerica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Comerica by 2.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CMA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.95.

Comerica Price Performance

NYSE CMA traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.81. 38,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,217. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.