Cook Protocol (COOK) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,483.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00058783 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010451 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00064996 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol (COOK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Cook Protocol is a platform built on Ethereum blockchain that connects retail investors with professional fund managers. The Cook Protocol provides retail investors with a diverse selection of asset management options offered by a wide variety of professional asset managers, so investors do not need to understand sophisticated concepts to ride the DeFi train. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.