Copa (NYSE:CPA) Shares Gap Up to $73.90

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.90, but opened at $75.45. Copa shares last traded at $75.34, with a volume of 86 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.
The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average is $71.03.
Copa Company Profile
Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.
