Copa (NYSE:CPA) Shares Gap Up to $73.90

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.90, but opened at $75.45. Copa shares last traded at $75.34, with a volume of 86 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Copa Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average is $71.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Copa Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Copa by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Copa by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

