Cope (COPE) Price Hits $0.0461

Cope (COPE) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last seven days, Cope has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cope coin can now be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cope has a total market capitalization of $738,175.48 and $14,336.00 worth of Cope was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00124446 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005276 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002337 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00882331 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Cope Profile
Cope’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,997,997 coins. Cope’s official Twitter account is @unlimitedcope and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cope Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
