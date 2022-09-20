Corning (NYSE:GLW) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Corning has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 315.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,127,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,651,000 after purchasing an additional 155,871 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,387,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,875,000 after purchasing an additional 608,800 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $22,117,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.