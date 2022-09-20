Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.39. 111,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,646. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average is $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

