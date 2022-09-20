Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cormark cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.30 to C$3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares downgraded Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CJR.B stock opened at C$2.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$515.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.10. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$2.52 and a 1 year high of C$5.99.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

