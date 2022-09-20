Cowen Raises Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $30.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Delek US to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Delek US to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Delek US from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DK traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51. Delek US has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $35.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $1.93. Delek US had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Delek US will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Delek US by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 45,812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Delek US by 255.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 40,514 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Delek US by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after buying an additional 208,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.