Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Short Interest Update

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,800 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 269,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 613,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Creatd Price Performance

Shares of Creatd stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 571,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. Creatd has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter. Creatd had a negative net margin of 665.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,980.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creatd

About Creatd

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creatd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Creatd by 1,909.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,834 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Creatd in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Creatd by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators. The company operated in three segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, and Creatd Ventures. Its flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

