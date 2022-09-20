Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for SSE (LON:SSE)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SSE. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,934 ($23.37).

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,745 ($21.09) on Friday. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 1,510 ($18.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,768.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,755.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 724.07.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

