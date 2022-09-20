Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €64.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €64.00 ($65.31) target price from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEN3. HSBC set a €87.00 ($88.78) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.20 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €62.30 ($63.57). The company had a trading volume of 430,204 shares. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($132.30). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €62.14.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

