Credit Suisse Group Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $350.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $429.92.
Adobe Price Performance
ADBE stock opened at $296.06 on Friday. Adobe has a 52 week low of $292.14 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
