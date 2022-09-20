Credit Suisse Group Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $350.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $429.92.

ADBE stock opened at $296.06 on Friday. Adobe has a 52 week low of $292.14 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

