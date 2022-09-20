CRH (NYSE:CRH) Shares Gap Down to $36.08

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.08, but opened at $34.72. CRH shares last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 18,334 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CRH. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CRH Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,546,000 after acquiring an additional 87,855 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CRH by 54.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of CRH by 11,006.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CRH by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

