Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Short Interest Update

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Shares of CRNX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.27. 257,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,008. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.20. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $87,569.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $87,569.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $119,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at $262,754.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,062 shares of company stock valued at $252,770 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

