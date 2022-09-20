Critical Analysis: Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) vs. RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) and Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enstar Group has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.9% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Enstar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Enstar Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe 0 2 1 0 2.33 Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RenaissanceRe and Enstar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus target price of $176.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.28%. Given RenaissanceRe’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than Enstar Group.

Profitability

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Enstar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe -19.70% 3.88% 0.63% Enstar Group N/A -5.46% -1.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Enstar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe $5.28 billion 1.27 -$40.15 million ($21.73) -7.05 Enstar Group $789.00 million 4.57 $473.00 million ($51.16) -3.90

Enstar Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RenaissanceRe. RenaissanceRe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enstar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RenaissanceRe beats Enstar Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer's liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. It operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other Continental European countries. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited in January 2007. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

