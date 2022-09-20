CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Down 14.3% in August

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 58,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

CrossAmerica Partners stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. 15,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,148. The firm has a market cap of $796.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 73.25% and a net margin of 0.85%. Equities analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

