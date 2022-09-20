Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,600 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the August 15th total of 359,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CRYBF remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. 20,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,190. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc develops blockchain technology for use in battery solutions, applications, and cryptocurrency. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience; and engages in development and implementation of blockchain, distributed ledger, closed loop, and cryptocurrency services for government and commercial partners.

