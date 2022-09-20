CryptoFranc Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $52,927.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00005304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 3,100,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog.

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond.All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

