CryptoZoon (ZOON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.25 Million

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $582,888.53 and $1.25 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004814 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000388 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00030382 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon (CRYPTO:ZOON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2021. CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 737,634,668 coins. The official website for CryptoZoon is cryptozoon.io. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoZoon is inspired by Pokemon Story, its mission is to build a comprehensive platform of digital monsters that will enable millions of individuals to participate in the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world in a simple, creative, and enjoyable way. ZOON is the official currency in the CryptoZoon verse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

