CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Down 13.9% in August

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 182,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $1,437,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,840,484.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,373 shares of company stock worth $2,765,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CSWI traded down $3.08 on Tuesday, hitting $124.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $145.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.50 and its 200 day moving average is $114.52. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.82.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $199.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

