CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Short Interest Update

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,610,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 22,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,362,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,116,377. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. American National Bank lifted its holdings in CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in CSX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in CSX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in CSX by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

