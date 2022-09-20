Curio Governance (CGT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $530.00

Curio Governance (CGT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Curio Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Curio Governance has traded 47.5% higher against the dollar. Curio Governance has a total market cap of $48,470.06 and approximately $530.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,001.07 or 1.00059464 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00060307 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007284 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010722 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00063896 BTC.

Curio Governance Profile

Curio Governance (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curio Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. Telegram | Medium | Github | Youtube “

