CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Short Interest Up 11.6% in August

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 432.0 days.

CVS Group Price Performance

CVS Group stock remained flat at $22.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. CVS Group has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $22.97.

Get CVS Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVSGF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CVS Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,900 ($35.04) to GBX 2,370 ($28.64) in a report on Friday, July 29th.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.