CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Short Interest Down 14.0% in August

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 894,100 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

CTMX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. 13,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,127. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.88% and a negative net margin of 133.42%. The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 499.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 162,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 135,810 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $380,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 196,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered CytomX Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.89.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

