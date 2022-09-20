D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Short Interest Update

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 780,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the second quarter valued at $585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 133,686.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396,918 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPS traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 338,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. The company has a market cap of $300.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.99.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

