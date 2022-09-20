D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Gap Up to $5.74

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.74, but opened at $6.01. D-Wave Quantum shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 506 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on QBTS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 3.0 %

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

