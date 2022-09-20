DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DallasNews

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DallasNews in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in DallasNews by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DallasNews by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of DallasNews by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 238,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DallasNews during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

DallasNews Price Performance

NASDAQ DALN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,575. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. DallasNews has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 0.54.

DallasNews Announces Dividend

DallasNews ( NASDAQ:DALN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. DallasNews’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of DallasNews from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

DallasNews Company Profile

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

