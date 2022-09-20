Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,415 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF comprises 3.8% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,664 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

iShares US Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,391. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.96. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

