Daniel Trencher Sells 1,000 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00.

TDOC stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.45. 3,266,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,570. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average is $43.23. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. The business had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

