DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Short Interest Update

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DarioHealth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the first quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in DarioHealth by 1,268.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DarioHealth Price Performance

DarioHealth stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.89. 2,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,392. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.03. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 301.07% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DRIO shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Aegis decreased their target price on DarioHealth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

