David Kirske Sells 22,592 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) CFO David Kirske sold 22,592 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $136,003.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,816.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CTI BioPharma Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,003. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth $72,000.

CTIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

About CTI BioPharma

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.