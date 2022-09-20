DecentBet Hits Market Cap of $33,486.42 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. DecentBet has a total market cap of $33,486.42 and approximately $62.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005270 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,979.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00061331 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007327 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010727 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00064174 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DecentBet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

