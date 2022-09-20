DECOIN (DTEP) Price Hits $0.0527 on Major Exchanges

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $429.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DECOIN has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unidef (U) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sport Move (SPORT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DECOIN

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,196,936 coins and its circulating supply is 56,812,933 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io.

DECOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users.The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools.DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

