DEEPSPACE (DPS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,629.00

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. In the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $11,629.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE was first traded on July 31st, 2021. DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The official website for DEEPSPACE is deepspace.game. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEPSPACE is a Play-to-Earn space multiverse exploration strategy game.Allows its users to earn a passive income from holding $DPS, trading NFTs, and taking risks as they explore DEEPSPACE with their fleet of ships.In DEEPSPACE, users explore, harvest, and fight their way through the DEEPSPACE universe.”

