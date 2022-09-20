Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 129.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

DE traded down $6.78 on Tuesday, hitting $355.91. The company had a trading volume of 36,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,467. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.09. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

