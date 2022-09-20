Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,938 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.31. 11,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,467. The company has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.43 and its 200-day moving average is $363.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

