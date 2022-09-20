Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.60-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.20 billion-$103.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.20 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.53-$1.79 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.08%.

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,584,000 after buying an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,916,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,170,000 after buying an additional 32,533 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

