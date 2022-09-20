Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 35.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $29,114,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $32.86. The company had a trading volume of 264,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,526,146. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.