Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $56.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 252.50%. The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 129.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,950,356 shares in the company, valued at $69,452,177.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $77,519.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,802.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,950,356 shares in the company, valued at $69,452,177.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,657 shares of company stock worth $1,662,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 414.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

