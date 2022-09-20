DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. William Blair cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,333,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,197,694,000 after acquiring an additional 477,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,185,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382,605 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,758,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $455,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,244 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,987,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $356,871,000 after purchasing an additional 905,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $323,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067,751 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.